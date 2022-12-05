National search begins for new USU president

The Utah Board of Higher Education has started a nationwide search for the next president of Utah State University.

According to a news release Friday, a search committee is to be named in the coming days, though the search is to begin immediately with the help of a national search firm hired for the process.

USU’s 17th president is expected to be in place by the summer of 2023, according to the release.

“As with all USHE presidential searches, the Utah Board of Higher Education intends to conduct a vigorous search for the best talent available. Our goal is to name an inclusive leader who is dedicated to the success of USU students, faculty and staff,” said Lisa Michele Church, Utah Board of Higher Education chair, in the release.

