Weber County will hold an open house Monday on short-term rental regulations

Bill Cobabe, one of the planners for the county, explained what this open house is and what purpose they hope it will serve.

“So the county is considering some revisions to the ordinance regulating short-term rentals in the county," Cobabe said. "And this is an opportunity for people to come out and have a look at what has been proposed and give comment on that.”

Short-term rentals are anything that is available for rent or lease for a period of under 30 days.

There are a few different proposed changes to the regulations for these rentals. One would prohibit street parking.

It is also possible that changes will be made to zoning areas that allow short-term rentals.

“So it's been a minute since the Planning Commission last heard and discussed this item," Cobabe said. "And so the idea is to get the word out to the public what the Planning Commission and the planning staff are putting forward to the county commissioners, as the proposed changes to the text of the ordinance, or the code.”

This open house is different from a public meeting because it is more informal and there is no set agenda. It is meant for conversation and gathering and exchanging information. There will not be any formal actions.

The county commission has partnered with a third-party contractor to help them with issues and concerns and that contractor will have a representative at the open house.

The county commission will be going over the proposed changes and will take public opinion into consideration.

It is expected the ordinance will be put in place by the end of the year.

“We just do hope everyone can come out if you're available and are interested in this is a great opportunity to come and hear about what has been proposed,” Cobabe said.

The open house will take place at the Huntsville Library Monday evening from 6-7.