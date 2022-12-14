© 2022 Utah Public Radio
Utah News

Annual Cache Valley studio tour offers glimpse into artists' craft

Utah Public Radio | By Matt Crabtree & The Herald Journal
Published December 14, 2022 at 6:40 AM MST
A woman painting a small Santa Claus figurine
Eli Lucero
/
The Herald Journal
Melinda Petro paints an ordainment at Greenleaf Gourds & Greenhouse in Providence on Monday. The greenhouse is currently hosting the “Sip-N-Shop” event showcasing the work of 23 artists.

Cementing something as tradition requires a certain amount of repetition, and the Cache Studio Art Tour is making strong headway.

Last weekend saw their second annual event, with five studios and far more artists taking part across the valley. It was a rare public look inside the studios, with visitors getting to meet the artists and see the locations where they work — while perhaps also picking up some unique Christmas gifts.

The annual tour features the studios of Dana Worley, kiln-formed glass artist of Fused Glass Designs in North Logan; Melinda Petro, gourd artist of Greenleaf Gourds & Greenhouse in Providence; Lori Nawyn, painter and proprietor of Huckleberry Moose in Hyrum; K and Kerri Rasmussen, potters of Rasmussen Pottery in Hyrum; and Carole Warburton, stoneware artist of Juniper Moon Studios in Avon.

Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.

