Annual Cache Valley studio tour offers glimpse into artists' craft

Cementing something as tradition requires a certain amount of repetition, and the Cache Studio Art Tour is making strong headway.

Last weekend saw their second annual event, with five studios and far more artists taking part across the valley. It was a rare public look inside the studios, with visitors getting to meet the artists and see the locations where they work — while perhaps also picking up some unique Christmas gifts.

The annual tour features the studios of Dana Worley, kiln-formed glass artist of Fused Glass Designs in North Logan ; Melinda Petro, gourd artist of Greenleaf Gourds & Greenhouse in Providence ; Lori Nawyn, painter and proprietor of Huckleberry Moose in Hyrum ; K and Kerri Rasmussen, potters of Rasmussen Pottery in Hyrum ; and Carole Warburton, stoneware artist of Juniper Moon Studios in Avon .

Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.