Utah News

Salt Lake family helping deliver letters to Santa

Utah Public Radio | By Jared Gereau
Published December 15, 2022 at 8:00 AM MST
A child putting a letter signed "Santa" into a red mailbox
Fox 13 News

A North Salt Lake family is helping Santa Claus prepare for Christmas by delivering letters to him from their own front yard.

Many families around the world decorate their homes with ornaments and other bright decor to spread Christmas cheer. For the Carpenter family, the first thing visitors might notice is a bright red mailbox. Neighbor Calvin Jackson says that the mailbox isn’t any other ordinary mailbox, it’s special because once a letter gets put in, it gets sent to Santa and then he’ll send one back.

The Carpenter family has been delivering these letters to Santa Claus for the last three years, originally beginning as an attraction for curious people passing by. This year, Sarah Carpenter says that she has helped deliver over 30 letters to Santa, and not all of them are from children. Adults and even family pets have all put letters in the mailbox hoping to have their Christmas wishes answered.

Sarah believes that this tradition has kept Christmas feeling like Christmas and that after her family has worked to make the mailbox weatherproof, they’re hoping this tradition will stick around for a while.

Jared Gereau
Jared Gereau is pursuing a Journalism major with an emphasis in Social Media at Utah State University. He is planning on using his experience to pursue a career with USU Athletics sometime after he graduates. In his free time, Jared enjoys watching movies, playing games and creating content for his YouTube channel.
