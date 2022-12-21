© 2022 Utah Public Radio
Utah News

The Utah Division of State Parks welcomes four new rangers

Utah Public Radio | By Clarissa Casper & The Herald Journal
Published December 21, 2022 at 6:38 AM MST
Photo courtesy of the Utah Division of Natural Resources
From left to right, park Rangers O’Mealy, Williams, and Agin are sworn in by Jeff Rasmussen, Director of the Division of Utah State Parks.

The Utah Division of State Parks is welcoming four new rangers to its staff — two of which will serve near Cache Valley.

The rangers were officially sworn in at a graduation ceremony held on Dec. 8 at the Utah State Parks headquarters, according to the Utah State Parks Blog.

One of the rangers, Justin O’Mealy, was assigned to Bear Lake State Park after previously working as a dispatcher and jailer for the Rich County Sheriff’s Office.

Scott Williams, who is relocating from Utah County to Box Elder County, will be taking a position at Willard Bay State Park. According to the blog, Williams has a military background and is coming from the “corporate world.”

Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.

