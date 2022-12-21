The Utah Division of State Parks welcomes four new rangers

The Utah Division of State Parks is welcoming four new rangers to its staff — two of which will serve near Cache Valley.

The rangers were officially sworn in at a graduation ceremony held on Dec. 8 at the Utah State Parks headquarters, according to the Utah State Parks Blog .

One of the rangers, Justin O’Mealy, was assigned to Bear Lake State Park after previously working as a dispatcher and jailer for the Rich County Sheriff’s Office.

Scott Williams, who is relocating from Utah County to Box Elder County, will be taking a position at Willard Bay State Park. According to the blog, Williams has a military background and is coming from the “corporate world.”

Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.