Man steals nearly $4,000 worth of Michael Kors handbags in Park City

Last week, almost $4,000 worth of Michael Kors handbags were stolen in Park City.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office says that the man responsible entered the Park City Outlet store and stole multiple different handbags on December 21. The stolen items amounted to a little more than $3,800.

After the incident, the man fled from the area in a vehicle and deputies who searched the area were unable to locate him. An ongoing investigation was launched hoping to identify the suspect and because so little information was provided during the initial report of the crime, investigators are turning to surveillance video footage to help them track down the suspect.