BLM to hold Utah Resource Advisory Council meeting

The Bureau of Land Management is holding a meeting of the Utah Resource Advisory Council (RAC) on Jan. 18 to discuss updates on the Grand Staircase-Escalante and Bears Ears National Monuments, an update on the Utah Wild Horse and Burro Program, and an overview of the implementation of the Dingell Act. The public is invited to attend in person at the BLM District Office in Vernal or virtually. The Utah RAC provides recommendations to the BLM on public land use and management.

