Utah News

BLM to hold Utah Resource Advisory Council meeting

Utah Public Radio | By Anna Johnson
Published January 4, 2023 at 5:16 PM MST
Bears Ears National Monument
Claire Harbage
/
NPR
The meeting will discuss updates about the Grand Staircase-Escalante and Bears Ears National Monuments

The Bureau of Land Management is holding a meeting of the Utah Resource Advisory Council (RAC) on Jan. 18 to discuss updates on the Grand Staircase-Escalante and Bears Ears National Monuments, an update on the Utah Wild Horse and Burro Program, and an overview of the implementation of the Dingell Act. The public is invited to attend in person at the BLM District Office in Vernal or virtually. The Utah RAC provides recommendations to the BLM on public land use and management.

