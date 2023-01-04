Humane Society of Utah witnesses increase to rabbit hoarding

There has been an increase to the number of rabbit hoarding cases throughout Utah, according to a press release sent out by the Humane Society of Utah.

On Wednesday, HSU announced that it witnessed an abundance of rabbit hoarding cases in 2022. According to the release, HSU has taken in 783 rabbits since 2020, with the average family surrendering four rabbits at a time.

HSU’s director of marketing Guinn Shuster said rabbit and pet hoarding has always been an issue, but in 2022 they saw a large increase, creating additional problems.

“We’ve always taken in rabbits,” Shuster said, “but this is the first year it’s gotten pretty concerning for us trying to keep up with getting the rabbits out and adopted in a timely manner.”

