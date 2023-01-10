New online business registry opens for Utah veterans

A new veteran-owned business registry has been launched by The Utah Department of Veterans and Military Affairs and the Veterans Business Resource Center to help spread awareness about businesses and allow Utah vets to connect.

Rick Brown, Director of Veterans Business Resource Center, says that the registry is a way to give back to veteran operations and to veterans who have already offered and sacrificed so much for their country.

Utah residents can find the registry here and will be given the tools needed to search for other businesses or even register their own.

Carl Churchill, co-owner of Alpha Coffee, is one of those veterans who registered his business for not just outreach purposes but to learn about other veteran-owned businesses in his community. Churchill served in the U.S. Army for 21 years.

Churchill says that it’s very difficult being an entrepreneur and a small business over, so he’s willing to do anything to help support other small businesses, especially those that are veteran-owned.

Robert Barlow, a Utah Army National Guard veteran who owns B-Hyve K-9, a dog training and grooming facility, also says that this registry is a great tool for sharing tips and advice on how to grow and maintain businesses.