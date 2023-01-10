Speaker Brad Wilson visits Cache Valley, highlights legislative topics for upcoming session

Utah faces big challenges—from environmental issues to housing and tax trials—and many of them will be addressed in the upcoming legislative session, according to Utah House Speaker Brad Wilson.

Wilson spoke to a group of about 75 individuals during a luncheon on Monday at Adams Wealth Advisors in Logan.

Some of the topics of discussion—and those that will be addressed at the statehouse starting next week—include environmental stewardship, state investments and government overreach.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.