Utah News

Utah Senate requests public comment on Utah Court of Appeals nominee

Utah Public Radio | By Clayre Scott
Published January 13, 2023 at 6:05 PM MST
You can now send in your comment on the new nomination for the Utah Court of Appeals. Governor Cox has nominated Amy J. Oliver to serve as judge in the court, filling the vacancy left by the appointment of Judge Jill Pohlman to the Utah Supreme Court.

If you wish to comment on the nomination, you can email senatejudicialnominees@le.utah.gov or mail your written comment to the Utah Senate Judicial Confirmation Committee at the Utah State Capitol, Suite W210, PO Box 145210, Salt Lake City, Utah 84114-5210. All comments must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Friday, January 27th, 2023.

Clayre Scott
A long time lover of NPR and radio reporting, Clayre Scott joined UPR in August of 2021 as the producer of the weekly podcast UnDisciplined. She began reporting in 2022 and now enjoys telling stories through sound and getting weekly texts from her family after hearing her on the radio. Along with her work at UPR, Clayre is attending Utah State University to get her degree in Broadcast Journalism, with time on the side to study Political Science and Art History.
