Utah Senate requests public comment on Utah Court of Appeals nominee

You can now send in your comment on the new nomination for the Utah Court of Appeals. Governor Cox has nominated Amy J. Oliver to serve as judge in the court, filling the vacancy left by the appointment of Judge Jill Pohlman to the Utah Supreme Court.

If you wish to comment on the nomination, you can email senatejudicialnominees@le.utah.gov or mail your written comment to the Utah Senate Judicial Confirmation Committee at the Utah State Capitol, Suite W210, PO Box 145210, Salt Lake City, Utah 84114-5210. All comments must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Friday, January 27th, 2023.

