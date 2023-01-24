Park City Police looking for stolen coffee-drinking bear statue

Park City police are currently searching for leads behind the theft of a coffee-drinking bear statue.

In a post made on the Park City Police Department’s Facebook and Twitter pages, officials announced that a bronze statue of a coffee-drinking bear was stolen without a trace. What makes it even more odd is that this isn’t the first time a bear statue theft has happened. Police say that an identical statue of a bear holding a coffee mug was stolen in October 2018 and was never recovered.

The statue, created by a local artist who was paid $8,000 to remake the statue, was secured to a large boulder with heavy bolts and adhesive. The statue weighs in at 60 pounds and stands at about 3-4 feet tall, however, that didn’t stop these new culprits from stealing the statue yet again.

Police are unsure if multiple culprits are involved or if these are the same people responsible for the theft of the bear in 2018, but they are currently looking for any leads that can trace back to whoever is responsible. Anyone with information is being encouraged to call the department at 435-615-5500.