© 2023 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Utah News

Park City Police looking for stolen coffee-drinking bear statue

Utah Public Radio | By Jared Gereau
Published January 24, 2023 at 8:00 AM MST
A bronze statue of a coffee-drinking bear
Photo by: Park City Police Department

Park City police are currently searching for leads behind the theft of a coffee-drinking bear statue.

In a post made on the Park City Police Department’s Facebook and Twitter pages, officials announced that a bronze statue of a coffee-drinking bear was stolen without a trace. What makes it even more odd is that this isn’t the first time a bear statue theft has happened. Police say that an identical statue of a bear holding a coffee mug was stolen in October 2018 and was never recovered.

The statue, created by a local artist who was paid $8,000 to remake the statue, was secured to a large boulder with heavy bolts and adhesive. The statue weighs in at 60 pounds and stands at about 3-4 feet tall, however, that didn’t stop these new culprits from stealing the statue yet again.

Police are unsure if multiple culprits are involved or if these are the same people responsible for the theft of the bear in 2018, but they are currently looking for any leads that can trace back to whoever is responsible. Anyone with information is being encouraged to call the department at 435-615-5500.

Tags
Utah News UPRpark cityTheft
Jared Gereau
Jared Gereau is pursuing a Journalism major with an emphasis in Social Media at Utah State University. He is planning on using his experience to pursue a career with USU Athletics sometime after he graduates. In his free time, Jared enjoys watching movies, playing games and creating content for his YouTube channel.
See stories by Jared Gereau
Related Content