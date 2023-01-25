© 2023 Utah Public Radio
Utah News

Salt Lake County sees year-to-year home prices drop for first time since 2011

Utah Public Radio | By Jared Gereau
Published January 25, 2023 at 8:15 AM MST
A white house next to trees in the middle of fall
Phil Hearing
/
Unsplash

For the first time since 2011, Salt Lake County is seeing a decrease in year-to-year housing prices.

In December 2022, the median single-family home price for the county dropped to $541,900, 6% less than the previous year, making it the first time there’s been a decline in over a decade. Home sales in the county throughout all of 2022 were also down 26% from 2021, the single biggest year-to-year drop since 1997.

Prices of single-family homes in Salt Lake County initially increased to nearly 60% of their original price from March 2020 to May 2021 during the heat of the COVID-19 pandemic, but now, home buyers are noticing these rates slowly decreasing.

Rob Ockey, president of the Salt Lake Board of Realtors, says that the demand for housing is strong at the moment. With that in mind, it’s possible that the county will continue to see a decline in home prices to match that demand.

Jared Gereau
Jared Gereau is pursuing a Journalism major with an emphasis in Social Media at Utah State University. He is planning on using his experience to pursue a career with USU Athletics sometime after he graduates. In his free time, Jared enjoys watching movies, playing games and creating content for his YouTube channel.
