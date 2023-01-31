City of Logan is doing a public input survey for a new 10-acre dog park

The City of Logan is requesting public input through a survey about plans for a new 10-acre dog park as part of a regional park complex. The park will have multiple large and small dog areas, which will be rotated for turf maintenance, and large and small dog agility courses, with plans for other amenities like pavilions and parking.

The park complex will be located in the buffer zone of the closing Logan Landfill and will include a family park, walking trails, a fitness course and an adventure playground. The survey, which is only about the dog park at this time, asks questions like how important certain amenities are and suggestions for improvements. It can be found here . The deadline for the survey is Monday, Feb. 13 at 5 p.m.