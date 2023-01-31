© 2023 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Utah News

City of Logan is doing a public input survey for a new 10-acre dog park

Utah Public Radio | By Duck Thurgood
Published January 31, 2023 at 8:50 AM MST
A proposed plan for the Logan dog park, which outlines two large dog areas, two small dog areas and dog agility areas, as well as parking and restrooms.
City of Logan
/

The City of Logan is requesting public input through a survey about plans for a new 10-acre dog park as part of a regional park complex. The park will have multiple large and small dog areas, which will be rotated for turf maintenance, and large and small dog agility courses, with plans for other amenities like pavilions and parking.

The park complex will be located in the buffer zone of the closing Logan Landfill and will include a family park, walking trails, a fitness course and an adventure playground. The survey, which is only about the dog park at this time, asks questions like how important certain amenities are and suggestions for improvements. It can be found here. The deadline for the survey is Monday, Feb. 13 at 5 p.m.

Tags
Utah News UPRLoganDog ParksCity of Logan
Duck Thurgood
Duck is a general reporter at UPR, and is studying broadcast journalism and disability studies at USU. They grew up in northern Colorado before moving to Logan in 2018, so the Rocky Mountain life is all they know. Free time is generally spent with their dog, Monty, listening to podcasts, reading or wishing they could be outside more.
See stories by Duck Thurgood
Related Content