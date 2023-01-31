DWR implements deer feeding protocols at 12 locations in northern Utah

For the first time since 2017, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (DWR) is feeding deer to help them survive the winter. DWR biologists have been monitoring deer across the state since early December. Mark Hadley, Conservation Outreach Manager for Northern Utah with the DWR said they are looking at four things: the body condition of the deer, the availability of natural food, the depth of the snow, and the temperature.

“Those factors, like, deep snow - if it gets deep enough, it'll cover up the food that the deer would normally be eating. And then if the temperatures get really cold, that kind of saps their strength, too,” Hadley said.

Hadley said this year, biologists have determined that conditions for deer are tough enough to necessitate supplemental feeding at eleven locations in Rich County and one in Summit County. With help from volunteers, including landowners and hunters, deer are being fed daily at these locations.

“So the pellets that we're feeding, they're specially formulated, so the deer can easily digest them. They have in them the energy that the animals need this time of the year,” Hadley said.

People should know, Hadley said, that if deer aren’t being fed, it is because the conditions have not yet reached that point. He discouraged the public from feeding them, as attracting deer to human areas may be unsafe for both deer and humans.

“So people might be thinking, okay, well, is there something that I can do to help these animals? and the best thing that people can do to help the animals is to give them plenty of space,” Hadley said.

Deer rely on their fat reserves for energy through the winter, Hadley said. Startling an animal, causing them to run away, depletes their energy.

Many wildlife management areas in northern Utah are closed in the winter to provide habitat for mule deer. Check the DWR website for seasonal closures before visiting.

