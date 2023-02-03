© 2023 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Utah News

Man killed after stabbing on Salt Lake City Main Street, suspect still at large

Utah Public Radio | By Jared Gereau
Published February 3, 2023 at 8:15 AM MST
A silver knife with a brown wood handle
Igor bispo
/
Unsplash

After a stabbing incident on Main Street in Salt Lake City, one person has been pronounced dead.

Police received reports of a stabbing on Thursday afternoon at 3:43 p.m. located at the Palmer Court housing complex. Upon arriving at the scene, a man was discovered in critical conditions and officials performed medical aid as paramedics rushed to get there. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation regarding the stabbing has been launched, but police believe that the suspect fled from the scene and is still at large. Officials believe that the stabbing wasn’t a random act of violence.

At this time, there is no available suspect description nor any information on the identity of the victim as police are working to identify the suspect and locate him as soon as possible. If anybody has any information regarding the incident, police are encouraging people to call 801-799-3000 and reference case number 23-23556.

Tags
Utah News UPRstabbingSalt Lake City
Jared Gereau
Jared Gereau is pursuing a Journalism major with an emphasis in Social Media at Utah State University. He is planning on using his experience to pursue a career with USU Athletics sometime after he graduates. In his free time, Jared enjoys watching movies, playing games and creating content for his YouTube channel.
See stories by Jared Gereau
Related Content