Man killed after stabbing on Salt Lake City Main Street, suspect still at large

After a stabbing incident on Main Street in Salt Lake City, one person has been pronounced dead.

Police received reports of a stabbing on Thursday afternoon at 3:43 p.m. located at the Palmer Court housing complex. Upon arriving at the scene, a man was discovered in critical conditions and officials performed medical aid as paramedics rushed to get there. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation regarding the stabbing has been launched, but police believe that the suspect fled from the scene and is still at large. Officials believe that the stabbing wasn’t a random act of violence.

At this time, there is no available suspect description nor any information on the identity of the victim as police are working to identify the suspect and locate him as soon as possible. If anybody has any information regarding the incident, police are encouraging people to call 801-799-3000 and reference case number 23-23556.