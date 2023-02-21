© 2023 Utah Public Radio
Utah News

SLC International Airport experiences VIP traffic jam

Utah Public Radio | By Jared Gereau
Published February 21, 2023 at 8:21 AM MST
Following NBA All-Star Weekend, Salt Lake City International Airport experienced a VIP traffic jam with so many planes leaving in such a short amount of time.

The airport reported 65 private jets had departed just between the hours of 10 to 11:15 p.m. on Sunday and that even more exclusive planes were scheduled to take off on Monday.

An expected 35,000 travelers were estimated to be traveling in and out of SLC International Airport on Monday alone, the busiest day in the facility’s history.

Jared Gereau
Jared Gereau is pursuing a Journalism major with an emphasis in Social Media at Utah State University. He is planning on using his experience to pursue a career with USU Athletics sometime after he graduates. In his free time, Jared enjoys watching movies, playing games and creating content for his YouTube channel.
