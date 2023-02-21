SLC International Airport experiences VIP traffic jam

Following NBA All-Star Weekend, Salt Lake City International Airport experienced a VIP traffic jam with so many planes leaving in such a short amount of time.

The airport reported 65 private jets had departed just between the hours of 10 to 11:15 p.m. on Sunday and that even more exclusive planes were scheduled to take off on Monday.

An expected 35,000 travelers were estimated to be traveling in and out of SLC International Airport on Monday alone, the busiest day in the facility’s history.