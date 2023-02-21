USU fails to break Guinness World Record for cookie dunking

The plan was to pile 4,000 people into the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum Friday night in an attempt to break the Guinness World Record for most cookies dunked simultaneously into milk.

Or so the Utah State University Athletics Department hoped.

The attempt took place just after the first rotation of USU’s gymnastics meet against Southern Utah University. The audience was carefully instructed on the cookie-dunking process beforehand in order to meet the Guinness World Records standard. Volunteers like Jake Russell were there to make sure all went as planned.

Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.