© 2023 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Vote now in the 2023 UPR Art Mug Contest! Voting ends Thursday, Feb. 23 at noon.
Utah News

Conversion therapy ban passes the Utah House and Senate unanimously

Utah Public Radio | By Caroline Long
Published February 22, 2023 at 9:01 AM MST
Utah state capitol building, with a wall in front that has text reading STATE OF UTAH
Henry Wang
/
Pixabay
Legislature banning conversion therapy passes both the Utah House and Senate.

House Bill 288, which would ban the use of conversion therapy in Utah, passed its final vote on Friday, Feb. 17. The Utah Senate voted unanimously in favor of the bill, after unanimous approval from the House last week.

Gov. Cox has stated that he will sign the bill, which will codify the ban into law.

Conversion therapy is a discredited practice that attempts to change a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity. This bill will strengthen the state’s existing conversion therapy ban while clarifying language in order to address therapists' concerns about ambiguity in the rule.

Tags
Utah News UPR2023 Utah Legislative Sessionconversion therapy
Caroline Long
Caroline Long is a science reporter at UPR. She is curious about the natural world and passionate about communicating her findings with others. As a PhD student in Biology at Utah State University, she spends most of her time in the lab or at the coyote facility, studying social behavior. In her free time, she enjoys making art, listening to music, and hiking.
See stories by Caroline Long
Related Content