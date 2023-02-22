Conversion therapy ban passes the Utah House and Senate unanimously

House Bill 288, which would ban the use of conversion therapy in Utah, passed its final vote on Friday, Feb. 17. The Utah Senate voted unanimously in favor of the bill, after unanimous approval from the House last week.

Gov. Cox has stated that he will sign the bill, which will codify the ban into law.

Conversion therapy is a discredited practice that attempts to change a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity. This bill will strengthen the state’s existing conversion therapy ban while clarifying language in order to address therapists' concerns about ambiguity in the rule.

