Utah State honors Jaycee Carroll, retires No. 20

Aggie basketball fans will remember last Saturday’s game for a long time.

The Utah State men’s team rallied from a 21-point first half deficit to beat Mountain West Conference rival Nevada, 75-66. The Dee Glen Smith Spectrum was nearly full and as loud as it has been in some time.

While many were certainly there to cheer on the Aggies, they also came for the halftime. Aggie legend Jaycee Carroll was being honored. The all-time scoring leader at USU had his No. 20 jersey returned during a special presentation before the current Aggie team rallied for a wild win.

“This is such an honor, such a neat night,” Carroll told the crowd after a standing ovation. “I spent countless hours here practicing to be a part of the Aggie family.”

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.