© 2023 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Vote now in the 2023 UPR Art Mug Contest! Voting ends Thursday, Feb. 23 at noon.
Utah News

Utah State honors Jaycee Carroll, retires No. 20

Utah Public Radio | By Shawn Harrison & The Herald Journal
Published February 22, 2023 at 6:45 AM MST
63f3f89e9fe44.jpg
Eli Lucero
/
The Herald Journal
Jaycee Carroll has his jersey retired during halftime of the Nevada-Utah State men’s basketball game Saturday night in the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum.

Aggie basketball fans will remember last Saturday’s game for a long time.

The Utah State men’s team rallied from a 21-point first half deficit to beat Mountain West Conference rival Nevada, 75-66. The Dee Glen Smith Spectrum was nearly full and as loud as it has been in some time.

While many were certainly there to cheer on the Aggies, they also came for the halftime. Aggie legend Jaycee Carroll was being honored. The all-time scoring leader at USU had his No. 20 jersey returned during a special presentation before the current Aggie team rallied for a wild win.

“This is such an honor, such a neat night,” Carroll told the crowd after a standing ovation. “I spent countless hours here practicing to be a part of the Aggie family.”

Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.

Tags
Utah News UPRThe Herald JournalaggiesBasketballUSU
Related Content