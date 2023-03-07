© 2023 Utah Public Radio
Utah News

Cache Valley Transit District holds groundbreaking for new admin and maintenance building

By Andrew Weeks & The Herald Journal
Published March 7, 2023
Several construction men digging dirt
Eli Lucero
/
The Herald Journal
Big-D construction workers participate in a groundbreaking ceremony for the new CVTD maintenance facility on Monday in North Logan.

Community members attended a groundbreaking ceremony on Monday, commencing work on the Cache Valley Transit District’s new administration and maintenance facility.

The $56 million project, which will be about 110,000 square-feet, is slated for completion in fall 2024 at 3021 N. 300 West in North Logan.

As most guests sat inside a canopy with heaters, helping to provide some warmth from the cold morning, Todd Beutler, general manager and CEO of CVTD, took to the podium to welcome guests and the ceremony’s speakers — North Logan Mayor Lyndsay Peterson, Federal Transit Administrator Cindy Terwilliger and Congressman Blake Moore.

Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.

