Cache Community Food Bank expanding facility to better meet the needs of the community

For Matt Whitaker, the administrator for the Cache Community Food Pantry, a quickly growing valley means more and more people stopping by in need of assistance.

It also means the food pantry is having more donations than ever. According to Whitaker, the pantry, located at 350 S. Main Street, is at full storage capacity.

Three years ago, Whitaker planted the idea to the pantry’s board of trustees to expand the current facility to better meet the needs of the community. Now, Whitaker is watching his idea come to fruition as construction for an additional building for the food bank is well underway.

