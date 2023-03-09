© 2023 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Our translator in Delta is down. Listen online or on the UPR app.
Utah News

Dozens of Utahns report stolen cars after keys were left inside

Utah Public Radio | By Jared Gereau
Published March 9, 2023 at 8:15 AM MST
Black and grey car fob
Syed Hussaini
/
Unsplash

In just these first few months of 2023, the Salt Lake City Police Department says that 32 vehicles have been stolen after owners have left their keys inside.

Overall, the department has taken 77 stolen vehicle reports where keys were left inside of a running vehicle. Car owners will typically warm their car up in cold weather and leave them unattended, leaving room for thieves to step in and take advantage of the unattended vehicle.

Reports of these stolen vehicles have come after years of continuous warnings from law enforcement officials reminding people not to leave their cars attended. Sgt. Mark Wian says that everyone understands that they don’t want to go out and get inside of a cold car, but it’s not worth the risk to leave it unattended.

According to officials, it only takes a few seconds for someone to jump into an unattended car and take off with keys still inside.

Tags
Utah News UPRTheftSalt Lake City Police Department
Jared Gereau
Jared Gereau is pursuing a Journalism major with an emphasis in Social Media at Utah State University. He is planning on using his experience to pursue a career with USU Athletics sometime after he graduates. In his free time, Jared enjoys watching movies, playing games and creating content for his YouTube channel.
See stories by Jared Gereau
Related Content