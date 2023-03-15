Wednesday A.M. headlines: Teen sumo wrestling prodigy, active tuberculosis in Hyrum

Big game hunting permit applications open next week

The application for big game hunting permits is opening next week. Those who want to hunt game like bighorn sheep, mountain goats and moose need to apply in the window between March 23 and April 27 either online or by calling their Division of Wildlife Resources regional office . The results of the application drawing will be released on May 31, with applicants notified via email.

Those who have a hunting license but don’t plan to hunt in the upcoming season can apply for a “bonus point,” which increases the chance for their permit to be drawn next time they apply.

For those interested in general-season bull elk hunts, those permits will be available in July.

14-year-old Utahn becomes a national sumo wrestling champion

A young Utahn teen recently became a national sumo wrestling champion. Damian Loya, a fourteen year old from Taylorsville, is a sumo prodigy. After only two months of training, he made it to the biggest competition in the US: the 2023 U.S. National and North American Sumo Championship.

He competed in both heavyweight and openweight brackets, and came home with a silver and gold medal for his efforts.

The next step is to go to Japan in October to represent the U.S. and compete for a world title.

Hyrum student diagnosed with active tuberculosis

A Hyrum high school student was recently diagnosed with active tuberculosis. According to the Bear River Health Department and Cache County School District, few people were likely to have had a close and prolonged enough exposure to be at risk.

The health department still began contacting and testing affected students on Monday, and plans to work with people based on their exposure to determine if follow-up testing in a couple months is necessary.

Tuberculosis is an airborne disease that can come from close exposure with someone with active tuberculosis. Some of the symptoms include fever, chills, weight loss, chest pain and persistent cough.