Thursday AM headlines: State leaders push back on new ozone rule

Utah's elected leaders push back on the new federal Ozone Transfer Rule



Utah’s elected leaders issued a statement Wednesday about Utah’s energy policy and the Environmental Protection Agency's new Ozone Transfer Rule.

The statement said that the Ozone Transfer Rule harms Utahns and harms the state’s ability to provide affordable and reliable baseload energy. The leaders said that the state’s current energy policy has provided reliable and affordable energy for decades.

They closed the statement by saying that they are united in pushing back against this power grab that harms Utahns. It was added that they will each fight for a responsible, realistic energy policy that embraces efficiency. Their goal is to keep the lights on.

This statement came from Gov. Spencer Cox, Attorney General Sean Reyes, Senate President J. Stuart Adams, House Speaker Brad Wilson, U.S. Sens. Mike Lee and Mitt Romney and Reps. Chris Stewart, John Curtis, Burgess Owens and Blake Moore.

Logan City School District names teachers of the year

The Logan City School District announced the teachers of the year from each school in the district for the 2022-2023 school year at a meeting on Tuesday.

Abbey Lundberg, a fourth grade teacher, was chosen as the teacher of the year for Adams Elementary. Lundberg had returned from maternity leave the day before the district announced she had been chosen for Teacher of the Year. The majority of Lundberg’s nominations for teacher of the year came from the parents of her students.

The other elementary schools’ teachers of the year were; Judy Wright of Bridger Elementary, Melanie Peterson of Ellis Elementary, Doralice Dias of Hillcrest Elementary, Caitlin Davis of Wilson Elementary and Laura Sawyer of Woodruff Elementary.

Mount Logan Middle School named two teachers of the year: Micah Coombs who teaches language arts, and Arrin Brunson who teaches career and technical education. There were also two teachers named teacher of the year at Logan High School: Adrienne Hall who teaches science, and Courtney Mork who teaches math.

