Monday PM headlines: Failing referendum on new state flag, school shooting hoax in Wyoming

Referendum for a vote on new Utah flag falls way behind on signatures

A referendum to have voters decide on the new state flag is unlikely to go through, since the referendum has vastly fewer signatures than required.

The legislature approved the new state flag on March 2, and then Governor Cox signed the bill and executive order late last month to make it official. A group of critics then filed the referendum, which would have Utah voters decide if they wanted the new flag or not.

To get it on the ballot, however, it needs more than 134,000 signatures by April 12. As of Monday morning, it only has 2,291 , or .017% of the needed signatures.

The old flag, now called the “historic state flag,” will still be flown above the Capitol either way. Utah will move to the new flag on March 9, 2024.

Intercollegiate Pacific Islander showcase will highlight culture and heritage

Pacific Islander culture and heritage is being showcased later this week by students across Utah. The Intercollegiate Showcase of Many Islands in a Common Sea will have dance, music and traditional clothing brought together by Pacific Islander student groups across the state.

The event takes place Saturday, April 8 at 6 p.m. in the MK Cox Performing Arts Center at Utah Tech University. It’s free and open to the public.

For the last few years, the showcase was held in northern Utah, and Utah Tech is excited to bring it south to Saint George.

Wyoming sees fake school shooting calls similar to Utah's

After multiple fake school shooting reports were called in last week in Utah, Wyoming schools are now facing the same problem.

Three Wyoming high schools in Casper, Cheyenne and southwest Wyoming went into lockdown protocols Monday morning after police got calls about shooter threats. All the schools were searched by law enforcement who determined the calls to be hoaxes.

Thirteen schools in Utah received similar fake calls last Wednesday, all from the same IP address. That info and a similar story in each call has led state and federal agencies to believe one person is behind all the calls.

Wyoming police believe these calls originate with a different person or group from the Utah ones.