© 2023 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Thank you for supporting UPR’s spring member drive! We are still working on the final stretch to reach our goal. Help us get there! GIVE NOW
Utah News

Monday AM headlines: Natural gas leak strands campers, avalanche warning for northern Utah

Utah Public Radio | By Duck Thurgood
Published April 10, 2023 at 9:10 AM MDT
A worker stands in the foreground, looking as flared natural gas is burned off at a natural gas plant.
Spencer Platt
/
Getty Images

Avalanche warning issued for northern Utah mountains and foothills

The Utah Avalanche Center issued an avalanche warning Sunday for much of northern Utah due to warming weather melting the snowpack. There is considerable to high risk for the mountains of northern Utah, as well as the foothills of the Wasatch Front and the Tooele, Cache and Ogden Valleys.

The center said people should avoid being on or underneath slopes steeper than 30 degrees and to stay cognizant while skiing and on mountain trails.

The warning is likely to last through the middle of the week. Travelers should also expect intermittent closures of both Little Cottonwood and Big Cottonwood Canyons throughout the week for avalanche control work.

Natural gas leak strands campers in Grand County

Campers are stranded after a wellhead burst in Grand County on Friday, releasing thousands of pounds of natural gas. An equipment malfunction caused natural gas to leak out of a well for days near the White Wash Sand Dunes.

The sheriff’s office evacuated a two-mile radius around the well and shut down the main road, leaving the only way out as a long route that requires an ATV or four-wheel drive.

Many campers can’t make that trip, so they’re stuck for the time being, though the sheriff said they’re at least out of the radius of concern.

The Utah Division of Oil, Gas, and Mining and a specialized team from Texas both came on-site to try and control the leak. Rose Petroleum said on Sunday they believe the well can be under control late Monday, though they added that the efforts could take longer.

Tags
Utah News UPRAvalancheUtah Avalanche CenterNatural GasGrand CountyCamping
Duck Thurgood
Duck is a general reporter at UPR, and is studying broadcast journalism and disability studies at USU. They grew up in northern Colorado before moving to Logan in 2018, so the Rocky Mountain life is all they know. Free time is generally spent with their dog, Monty, listening to podcasts, reading or wishing they could be outside more.
See stories by Duck Thurgood
Related Content