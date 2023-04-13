Thursday PM headlines: Northern Utah out of drought status and bank robbery arrests

Most of Northern Utah is now out of drought status

Most areas of northern Utah are now out of drought status as of Thursday.

Roughly 30% of the state is now listed as having “no drought,” while 70% is listed as “abnormally dry” and only 7% of those areas are classified as “severe drought.”

These changes in classifications coincide with record-breaking snow storms after years of drought.

Utah’s Department of Natural Resources has repeatedly cautioned that Utah can very easily slip back into more severe drought conditions heading into summer. The department has continued to urge water conservation to recharge reservoirs and save Great Salt Lake.



Two men arrested in connection to a bank robbery

Salt Lake City police officers have arrested two of three people wanted in connection with a bank robbery.

48-year-old Caprice Tyrone Martin and 33-year-old Stephon Valentino Stimpson were booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of aggravated robbery on Wednesday.

The robbery took place on April 7 at Zions Bank, located at 3880 South and 700 East. The bank was robbed by two men who drove away in a Toyota Camry driven by a third person.

According to a police booking affidavit, one of the men was armed with a handgun. Surveillance footage saw one of the suspects switching from a GMC Tahoe to the Camry just prior to the robbery.

Martin was identified as the registered owner of the Tahoe. Stimpson was identified by the police as one of the two men who entered the bank and was arrested not long after Martin.