Utah News

Wednesday PM headlines: Utah social media laws prompt national legislation

Utah Public Radio | By Anna Johnson
Published May 3, 2023 at 4:27 PM MDT
A girl holding her pink phone with Facebook shown on the screen.
Tanggineka Hall
/
Youth Radio
Utah's social media laws served as the inspiration for this national legislation.

U.S. Senators propose new social media legislation

Following Utah’s lead, two U.S. Senators introduced a bill Tuesday to regulate social media use by teenagers.

Utah’s bills require parental consent for students to sign up for social media sites and require social media sites to treat accounts for minors differently than those for adults.

The Kids Online Safety Act, introduced by U.S. Senators Marsha Blackburn and Richard Blumenthal, would increase parental controls on children’s accounts and limit social media platforms' ability to target minors with their algorithms.

Council positions opening for Utah DWR

Several positions are opening on the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources' Regional Advisory Councils.

The DWR says members of the public can apply for each of the five councils that share public feedback with the Utah Wildlife Board. The members represent six interest groups — sportsmen, agriculture, locally-elected public officials, federal land management agencies, those who don’t hunt or fish, and the general public.

You can apply for one of the available positions until the end of May.

USU names candidates for university president

Utah State University named three finalists in their search for a new university president. Rodney D. Bennett, Elizabeth R. Cantwell, and Kenneth L. White are the three candidates the Presidential Search Committee is considering to replace outgoing university president Noelle Cockett.

The three finalists will participate in a public meeting on Wednesday, May 17 at the Eccles Conference Center at the USU Logan campus, starting at 2 p.m.

The Utah Board of Education will conduct closed interviews with the candidates on Friday, May 19.

Anna Johnson
Anna grew up begging her mom to play music instead of public radio over the car stereo on the way to school. Now, she loves radio and the power of storytelling through sound. While she is happy to report on anything from dance concerts to laughter practice, her main focus at UPR is political reporting. She is studying Journalism and Political Science at Utah State University and wants to work in political communication after she graduates. In her free time, she spends time with her rescue dog Quigley and enjoys rock climbing.
See stories by Anna Johnson
