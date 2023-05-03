Wednesday PM headlines: Utah social media laws prompt national legislation

U.S. Senators propose new social media legislation

Following Utah’s lead, two U.S. Senators introduced a bill Tuesday to regulate social media use by teenagers.

Utah’s bills require parental consent for students to sign up for social media sites and require social media sites to treat accounts for minors differently than those for adults.

The Kids Online Safety Act, introduced by U.S. Senators Marsha Blackburn and Richard Blumenthal, would increase parental controls on children’s accounts and limit social media platforms' ability to target minors with their algorithms.

Council positions opening for Utah DWR

Several positions are opening on the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources' Regional Advisory Councils.

The DWR says members of the public can apply for each of the five councils that share public feedback with the Utah Wildlife Board. The members represent six interest groups — sportsmen, agriculture, locally-elected public officials, federal land management agencies, those who don’t hunt or fish, and the general public.

You can apply for one of the available positions until the end of May.

USU names candidates for university president

Utah State University named three finalists in their search for a new university president. Rodney D. Bennett, Elizabeth R. Cantwell, and Kenneth L. White are the three candidates the Presidential Search Committee is considering to replace outgoing university president Noelle Cockett.

The three finalists will participate in a public meeting on Wednesday, May 17 at the Eccles Conference Center at the USU Logan campus, starting at 2 p.m.

The Utah Board of Education will conduct closed interviews with the candidates on Friday, May 19.

