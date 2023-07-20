Thursday AM headlines: Rocky Mountain Power preps for heat, woman crushed by fallen tree

Rocky Mountain Power prepared for summer heat

Rocky Mountain Power is prepared for the forecasted 100-degree days on the Wasatch Front. The heat of the summer increases customer demand for electricity.

RMP Senior Vice President of Power Delivery Curtis Mansfield said their customers use more during the summer season than any other time of year.

According to RMP, the demand for electricity typically reaches its highest point on hot summer weekday afternoons from about 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. During this time, power is needed to operate summertime irrigation systems and an increasing number of air conditioners.

RMP completed 55 projects in order to prepare for this summer’s heat. Some of these projects include increasing system and distribution capacity and installing new equipment such as switches, voltage regulators, and balancing and reconfiguring the electrical pathways serving customers in specific areas.

Woman dies after being crushed by tree

A woman riding her bike Wednesday in Clearfield was killed after she was struck by a falling tree as a storm moved into the area that evening.

According to Clearfield police, a witness saw the tree fall on the 68-year-old woman just after 7 p.m.

The incidents occurred as the woman rode a bike on the paved Rio Grand Trail between 200 and 300 South near 500 West. Officers were called on the scene and when they arrived they found the woman unconscious and pinned under the tree.

First responders removed the tree from the woman and then performed lifesaving measures until she was transported to the hospital in extremely critical condition.

Shortly after she arrived at Holy Cross Hospital in Layton, the unidentified woman died of her injuries. The incident is still under investigation but it’s believed high winds that came with the evening’s storm blew down the tree.