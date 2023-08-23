Tuesday PM Headlines: Hurricane Hilary in Utah, Salt Lake City workers needed

How Hurricane Hilary will affect Utah

There have been several flood and wind advisories while the remains of Hurricane Hilary are moving through parts of Utah. A flood watch was issued by the National Weather Service for southern Utah and will remain in effect through Tuesday night. The issue advises that rivers, creeks, slot canyons, and all bodies of water are most at risk of rainfall.

The wind advisory remains in place for northern Utah and gusts may reach 50 miles per hour. Utah will not be as affected by the hurricane as the original landfall locations, California and Mexico, but is expecting scattered showers and thunderstorms which could bring some localized flooding.

Apply today to be a crossing guard

School season is just around the corner and Salt Lake City is in need of twenty new school crossing guards. The hourly pay is $17 an hour and a free UTA pass. The city is also offering a $250 signing bonus. School crossing guards in Utah’s capital city last year helped students cross the street over 400,000 times.

City Crossing Guard program and outreach coordinator, Robert Ridge, is seeking “personable people,” and people who are wanting to make a difference in the community. Crossing guards portray proper procedures to children and most importantly, keep them safe. To apply visit Salt Lake City career center.