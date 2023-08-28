Monday AM headlines: Southern Utah crisis center, fatal ATV accident and more

Security malfunction leads to school lockdown

Canyons School District confirmed that a malfunction in a new security system activated a lockdown announcement at Butler Middle School.

The incident occurred on Friday and caused students to worry about a possible active shooter.

Parents and students report that an announcement came in the middle of the school day saying to lock doors, turn out lights and stay out of sight because there was someone in the school.

Jeff Haney, a spokesperson for Canyons School District, said it happened by mistake and there was never an emergency or a lockdown.

Fatal ATV accident in Southern Utah

On Sunday a man died in an accident while riding an ATV in southern Utah. The Kane County Sheriff’s Office was called to Hog Canyon north of Kanab around 2 p.m., along with a ranger from the Bureau of Land Management, paramedics and a medical helicopter.

The victim, 56-year-old David Matthews from Washington City, was riding with his father on a challenging trail when the accident occurred.

Other ATV riders who were nearby performed CPR until medical responders arrived, but Matthews was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident is under investigation, but officials say it appears that the accident was due to the difficult nature of the trail.



Washington County Crisis Center opening celebration

Last week a celebration was held for the opening of the Washington County Crisis Stabilization Center in Hurricane.

The event gathered local police chiefs, council members, mayors, commissioners and a state legislator.

The center is located at 176 S. Regional Park Road. According to officials, this center’s purpose is to be for mental health as urgent care and emergency rooms are for physical health.

It also serves as a new intake for law enforcement to use in place of jail or mental wards for people dealing with mental and substance abuse issues.