Ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Laub Plaza takes place

The ceremony started off with a musical number “This Land is Your Land,” performed by the American Festival Chorus. After the performance, Mayor Holly Daines took the floor.

“This day has been a long time coming but I hope you'll agree, it is well done and worth the wait. The contractor still needs to finish the west entrance, the fascia on the stave above us, and some other details. But we wanted to open the plaza, enjoying the splash pad at least briefly, and thank our generous donors,” Daines said.

The Logan City Council is mindful of the fact that arts and entertainment are a draw for people, which is why the plaza will include a stage, splash pad, an ice rink, and more interactive features.

Daines expressed gratitude to all donors who participated which included Cache Valley Electric, George S. and Dolores Eccles Foundation, Apogee Instruments, and more.

“In total, we raised $2,360,000, which allowed us to keep the original design with all the beautiful brick and the pillars on the north and some extras that we couldn't have afforded otherwise. I am honored to be part of this community with so many generous individuals who truly want to make a difference. I am humbled and my heart is full of gratitude,” Daines said.

The plaza is named after the Laub family, a major donor to the plaza. Jim Laub acknowledged how honored his family is to be a part of the project intended to bring the community together.

“Thank you, Mayor Daines and the city council. They've done a great job of spearheading this project and bringing us the Plaza and this part of Logan City back to life,” Laub said.

The ribbon-cutting took place after remarks and the ceremony ended with another performance by the American Festival Chorus of the “The Star Spangled Banner.”