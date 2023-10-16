New study shows how arts organizations help local economies

Americans for the Arts released a study Thursday highlighting the economic impact of nonprofit arts and culture organizations and their audiences in the U.S.

This is the sixth version of the Arts and Economic Prosperity Study, utilizing the most extensive data collection effort thus far. Americans for the Arts prioritized equity and inclusivity in this study by expanding the inclusion and participation of organizations serving or representing minority communities.

Randy Cohen, vice president of Americans for the Arts, said while we typically focus on the cultural benefits of arts programs, their economic impact is significant to our communities.

“Yeah, it provides cultural benefits. But now we can also start to see in the data, it provides social and economic benefits as well. Bottom line, if the arts are happening there, there is a measurable economic impact on that community,” he said.

The study found in 2022, arts and culture organizations and their audiences generated $151 billion dollars in economic activity, supporting 2.6 million jobs.

“We all appreciate we value the arts: they create the places we want to live and work, they beautify our communities, they bring joy to rest our residents. But the fact is, they're businesses, and they employ people locally," he said.

Cohen said arts organizations are necessarily local: “When we fund the arts, we're investing in an industry that draws people to the community, keeping our neighbors in their hard-won discretionary dollars right here in town.”

Several Utah organizations contributed data to the study, including the Cache Valley Center for the Arts, the Salt Lake City Arts Council and the Arts Council of Park City and Summit County.