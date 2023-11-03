Friday PM headlines: Texas Instruments groundbreaking, Cache County emergency simulation

Salt Lake County resident going to World Powerlifting Championships

Ryan Moffat, an 18-year-old from Holladay, is going to the World Powerlifting Championships in Manchester England.

In high school Moffat played football, lacrosse and wrestled, but after a concussion his junior year he was no longer able to participate in those sports. During his recovery, Moffat developed a passion for powerlifting.

Moffat set a world record in the deadlift for his age and weight group when he lifted 611 pounds. He also is the national record holder for the squat.

Moffat’s hopes for the world championship are to keep the world record with the deadlift and set a new world record with the squat.

Texas Instruments breaks ground on new plant in Lehi

On Thursday, Gov. Spencer Cox joined Texas Instruments for a groundbreaking of a 300-millimeter semiconductor wafer fabrication plant in Lehi.

This plant is a major economic investment for the state. The $11 billion investment will create hundreds of jobs in Utah. Texas Instruments is also investing $9 million for STEM learning programs in the Alpine School District.

The new plant will add to the production of Texas Instruments’ existing fabrication plant in Utah.

The two plants together will manufacture tens of millions of analog and embedded processing chips for items like phones, computers, cars and home appliances every day.

Red Cross emergency shelter simulation event

On Monday, the American Red Cross of Utah is holding an event in Cache County which will allow Cache residents to observe and participate hands-on in a simulation of operating an emergency shelter in times of disaster.

This event will take place from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Nov. 6 at the Cache County Event Center and Fairgrounds.

Participants will learn about a variety of shelter operation activities including shelter setup, client intake, administrative work and caring for clients’ food and medical needs.

A spokesperson for The American Red Cross of Utah will be bringing a team to set up a full shelter simulation for the public to interact with and learn from.