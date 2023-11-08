Here's how mosquitos prepare for winter

The sound of the mosquito might be one of the most recognizable sounds to human ears. And you’re not alone if you felt like you were hearing more mosquitos around Utah this summer.

Michele Rehbein, education specialist at the Salt Lake City Mosquito Abatement District, explained how the extra snowmelt and precipitation likely impacted mosquito populations.

“So, at the very beginning of the season, because we did have that record winter, lots of snow and then snow melts. And then I do think that we had a lot of precipitation this spring as well. And of course all of that creates a lot of larval sources for mosquitoes," Rehbein said. "They only need about an inch of water to thrive. And so anywhere that can have a pocket of water can create a habitat for mosquitoes.”

“At least for our district, probably at the end of May, going into June, and then throughout June, we had about double the amount of mosquito numbers at that time, compared to last season," Rebhein said.

This initial population boom eventually slowed to more normal numbers during the summer.

So how do mosquito populations rebound each year and survive the harsh Utah winters?

“They go pretty much dormant, then hunker down and hide somewhere," Rebhein said. "If you want to compare it to bear, they fatten up for the wintertime. And then they'll stay that way until they emerge in the spring once temperatures get above 50 or 60 degrees. Then they'll seek a blood meal.”

Some mosquito species are vectors, meaning they can transmit diseases to humans. With approximately 50 different mosquito species in Utah, Rehbein said the main species of public health interest for spreading West Nile virus are Culex tarsalis and Culex pipiens.

With winter weather upon us, Rehbein said to double check for gaps or openings in your windows and screens to avoid harboring mosquitoes over the winter in your home.