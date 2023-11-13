Monday PM headlines: LDS apostle M. Russell Ballard dies at 95

LDS apostle M. Russell Ballard has died at age 95

LDS apostle M. Russell Ballard has died.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Monday that President Ballard had passed away late Sunday night. He was 95.

Ballard became an apostle of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in 1985 and had been serving as Acting President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles since 2018.

Church officials have not yet released funeral arrangements.

University of Utah gymnastics coach placed on administrative leave

The University of Utah has placed gymnastics coach Tom Farden on paid administrative leave.

The university said in a statement the decision is based on conduct and actions “not related to student-athlete welfare” that “do not align” with their values and expectations. Associate Head Coach Carly Dockendorf will serve as Interim Head Coach.

Ice castles under construction with new features this year

The Midway Ice Castles at Soldier Hollow Nordic Center are already under construction, according to officials.

The Ice Castles are a favorite winter activity for many Utahns and officials say this year visitors will have another reason to stop by. The castles will be adding a new soda bar as well as enhanced lighting features and wagon rides.

While an opening date for the castles has not yet been announced, tickets for peak season will go on sale on Nov. 29.