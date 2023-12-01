Friday AM headlines: Upcoming Squirrel Fest, Lori Vallow Daybell booked into Arizona jail

Lori Vallow Daybell booked into an Arizona jail

Lori Vallow Daybell was booked into an Arizona jail. She arrived in Maricopa County from Idaho and was booked into jail on two first-degree murder charges early Thursday morning. After Vallow Daybell was found guilty in Idaho she was indicted in Arizona.

Her indictment in Arizona alleged she conspired to kill her niece’s ex-husband, Brandon Boudreaux. This is her second indictment in Arizona, the first time was on a charge of conspiring to kill her fourth husband Charles Vallow.

She made her first appearance in front of a Maricopa County judge early Thursday morning. During this appearance she inquired about how the cases would be handled, how many attorneys would be appointed and when she would be able to speak with them.

Upcoming Squirrel Fest encourages citizen scientists

The Natural History Museum of Utah is holding Squirrel Fest, a week-long festival from Dec. 2-10. The event invites the public to act as citizen scientists and gather data about where squirrels live and how they impact the environment.

The first 150 citizen scientists to submit a survey to Squirrel Fest will receive a free gift from the museum. The role of citizen scientists includes taking photos of squirrels in action and filling out the museum’s survey. The festival will help biologists track new squirrel species in the state.

Nasa astronaut and USU alum dies at 76

Mary Cleave, a retired NASA astronaut and Utah State University alum, died on Nov. 27. She was 76 years old.

Cleave graduated from USU with a Master of Science degree in microbial ecology and a doctorate degree in civil and environmental engineering.

Cleave was selected as an astronaut for NASA in 1980 and was the first woman to lead the Science Mission Directorate as an associate administrator. Her cause of death has not yet been released.