Wednesday PM headlines: Sundance film lineup, free rec center passes for SLCo youth

Sundance Film Festival announces film lineup for 40th year

The film lineup has been announced for the 40th Sundance Film Festival next month.

The Sundance Film Festival, which highlights independent filmmaking, runs from Jan. 18 to 28. It will screen 82 feature-length films this year representing 24 countries, with 40% of the feature film directors being first-time filmmakers.

Screenings will be in person in Park City and Salt Lake City with online films also available from Jan. 25 to 28. In-person and online tickets are already on sale, and tickets for individual films will go on sale on Jan. 11.

Short films and 40th edition programming for the festival will be announced on Dec. 12.

Free rec center passes for Salt Lake County youth this summer

Youth in Salt Lake County will have free access to recreation centers this summer.

The initiative, led by Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson, was unanimously approved after first being brought to the County Council in October.

It will provide kids with free passes to recreation centers, which Wilson believes will get kids active and away from their screens, combating rising anxiety and depression rates in youth.

Further details on how free passes will become available have yet to be made available.

Utah had more new out-of-state residents than births this last year

Utah’s population growth over the last year saw more new residents than births, according to estimates by the Utah Population Committee.

The state’s population increased by 1.6% from July 1, 2022 to July 1, 2023, a slight decrease from the previous year. 56% of that growth came from residents moving in from out-of-state or out-of-country.

Growth also varied county by county. Iron County was the fastest-growing county for the second year with an increase of 3.7%.

Utah’s total population now stands at almost 3,456,482 people, with 55,989 new residents added over the last year.