Monday PM headlines: St. George temple rededicated, holiday concerts at State Capitol

St. George temple rededicated after four years of renovations

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints rededicated their temple in St. George Sunday.

President Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles led the rededication ceremony.

The temple had been closed for renovations since November 2019. Crews replaced the temple’s mechanical, plumbing and electrical systems and strengthened its structural integrity.



Alta Ski Area opens additional terrain

Last week’s storms dumped 28 inches of snow on Alta Ski Area up Little Cottonwood Canyon.

The biggest snowstorm of the season made Alta the place with the most snowfall in North America. Alta said the snowfall made it possible for them to open up their Sunnyside and Supreme lifts as well as the High Traverse.

Forecasts for this week suggest drier conditions with a chance of light snow showers for the northern mountains.

State Capitol to host holiday concerts featuring Utah high schools

The Utah State Capitol is hosting performances from groups across Utah this holiday season.

Choirs from high schools across the state will perform through Dec. 20 including the American Heritage High School "A Cappella Choir" and choirs from Hillcrest, Brighton and Hurricane High Schools.

You can find a full performance schedule here.