© 2023 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

A Utah-based global company plans to host Deaf Santa to sign to children

Utah Public Radio | By Hannah Castro
Published December 13, 2023 at 8:45 AM MST
All of Sorenson's holiday campaign events taking place this December.
All of Sorenson's holiday campaign events taking place this December.

With the upcoming holidays, many children want to speak with Santa Claus. For the second year, Sorenson, a global language services provider, is providing deaf children the opportunity to sign with a deaf Santa.

Britnee Hursin, director of events at Sorenson, makes sure everything goes to plan with their upcoming Holiday campaigns.

Hursin is deaf herself and said that within the Deaf community, the holidays are a difficult time. She said many deaf family members struggle with what’s referred to as the “dinner table syndrome,” because they feel left out due to a lack of American Sign Language within the family.

Sorenson is bringing solutions to these hard times.

“We're putting on the Deaf Santa as an opportunity for kids to meet with and have some representation because Deaf Santa is limited towards little kids,” Hursin said.

Along with Deaf Santa, there will be two more workshops. One is about teaching holiday-themed ASL.

“We wanted to be able to engage with all the community with holiday stories, holiday signs, as well as showing the rest of the community how they can engage with their deaf family members,” Hursin said.

The second workshop will host Justin Perez, a deaf performer who will sign holiday stories.

Hursin has been with Sorenson for over a year now and has felt a deep sense of connection during her time there.

“I am deaf myself and I love working for my community and Sorenson’s mission to uplift the Deaf and hard-of-hearing community is something that I personally believe and align with. So working here is very amazing to be able to work on my personal passion projects and to be able to support the community,” Hursin said.

Details on the workshops can be found on the Sorenson website.
Tags
Utah News Deaf Santa ClausAmerican Sign Language (ASL)InclusionDeaf and Hard of HearingUPR
Hannah Castro
Hannah Castro is a junior at Utah State University studying Journalism and Public relations. Her parents were born and raised in Ecuador and migrated to the States before she was born. Hannah loves all things music and usually has a concert lined up. She enjoys being active, and recently ran her first half marathon in Salt Lake City. Hannah enjoys writing and can’t wait to further her skills at Utah Public Radio.

See stories by Hannah Castro
Related Content