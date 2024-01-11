Thursday PM headlines: Avalanche warnings and the 2024 Legislative Session

The Utah Avalance Center warns of high danger across the state

The Utah Avalanche Center issued an avalanche warning active through Friday morning, saying avalanche danger in Utah’s mountains is high.

The warning area covers the mountains of northern and central Utah including the Wasatch Range, the Bear River Range, the Uinta Mountains, the Manti-Skyline Plateau and the mountains of southwestern Utah.

The center says strong winds and heavy snowfall have created dangerous conditions and people should stay off and away from slopes steeper than 30 degrees.



State senator asks for constituents' input before the 2024 session

State Sen. Chris Wilson from District 2 asked for his constituents' input on their priorities for the upcoming 2024 General Legislative Session in his third annual survey.

The session will start on Jan. 16. Senate District 2 includes parts of northeastern Utah including Logan, Lewiston and Randolph. The survey includes questions on energy, budget, water use, social media and housing affordability among other topics.

You can find your senate district here. Those in District 2 who want to participate in the survey can find it here.



State agencies partner to prevent wildlife-vehicle collisions and allow for safe migration

Migration got easier for fish and other wildlife in Utah in 2023 thanks to seven structures built by the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, the Utah Department of Transportation and other partner agencies.

The projects are part of the Utah Wildlife Migration Initiative meant to reduce wildlife-vehicle collisions and make it easier for animals to migrate. The projects include areas of wildlife-exclusion fencing in central and northern Utah and updates to fish passage barriers in southern Utah.