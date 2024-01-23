Tuesday AM headlines: Bill seeks to cut emissions along Wasatch Front by 50% by 2033

Bill seeks to cut emissions by 50% along Wasatch Front by 2033

A bill introduced this legislative session is seeking to cut emissions by 50% along the Wasatch Front by 2033.

Utah has been in and out of compliance with federal air quality regulations for years now, and while pollution has been reduced along the Wasatch Front in recent years, it’s still a chronic and visible problem.

H.B. 279, sponsored by Rep. Tyler Clancy (R- Provo), would require state agencies to make their own plans to reduce pollution within the next 10 years.

It would also have a provision to call on agencies to enforce air quality laws like anti-idling ordinances that are on the books but are currently unenforced.

Rep. Clancy’s bill has gained support from the environmental group O2 Utah.

The timetable of a 50% decrease in 10 years would also accomplish one of the tasks given by the International Olympic Committee ahead of the 2034 Winter Olympics.

Former SL County District Attorney David Yocom dies at 85

Former Salt Lake County District Attorney David Yocom, known for successful prosecutions in high-profile Utah cases such as Ted Bundy, has died at 85.

Yocom served as Salt Lake County’s District Attorney for four terms, from 1986 to 1994 and 1998 to 2006.

He oversaw a number of notorious criminal cases, including successfully prosecuting Ted Bundy of aggravated kidnapping in 1976, which was the first time Bundy had been convicted and sentenced to prison.

Outside of prosecution work, Yocom was also a defense counsel. He is survived by his wife, four sons, eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.