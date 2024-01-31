Utah leaders host farmers and ag stakeholders for national conference

The American Farm Bureau convention has been connecting leaders in agriculture for over a century.

Beyond networking, the convention facilitates events like the national farm bureau competitions, workshops, dinners, business meetings, committees and an expo hall.

Valjay Rigby is the president of the Utah Farm Bureau and was elated to host the convention this year with nearly 5,000 people in attendance.

“Everyone that we've talked to so far is really excited to be here in Utah. They've felt that they've been welcomed and the people have been really great to them,” said Rigby.

Betty Naylor is a long-time attendee and supporter of the American Farm Bureau Federation. She retired from public service work to be more hands-on with her farm in Salt Lake City and attends the convention every year to learn new practices.

“Agriculture is my way of life. And besides that, agriculture is the way that we all live,” Naylor said.

Naylor says her farm is unique.

"It is located dead center Salt Lake Valley. And we are our family is the second owner of the land from the territory of the United States of America," she said.

Congresswoman Celeste Maloy gave an address during the convention expo. She focused on the importance of advocacy.

“If an organization like the American Farm Bureau can do a good job of explaining what their issues are and what the roadblocks are, then representatives can help address the roadblocks and we can get somewhere instead of just complaining all the time about policy and about the things that we're upset about," Rep. Maloy said.

She said the issues she hopes to focus on are about what matters to her constituents. She will focus on solutions to local infrastructure and water because she explained that's what people need help with.

“This is the Beehive State. And the thing with the beehive is everybody works hard and then the whole beehive thrives and I'm excited for people to be here and see that that's how we do things in Utah,” Rep. Maloy said.

The convention provides an opportunity for the agriculture industry to set the tone for new agriculture policy in the U.S.