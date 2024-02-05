Utah's first lady tells Farm Bureau women about agriculture's impact on youth

Abby Cox grew up on a family farm. During her address at the AFB Women’s meeting, Utah’s first lady acknowledged how agriculture is hard work but that it pays off.

“I learned that when something feels like it's going to kill you, it won't usually. And it does actually make you stronger,” Cox said.

Cox also took a strong stand on children and social media throughout her address, saying that children “need what we have to offer a way and a reason to ditch social media.”

She went on to state that although children need connections, social media is ruining their mental health, and agriculture is a way to avoid that.

“We also need to teach our children to be lifelong learners, and that again hard work won't kill them, but not doing it just might,” explained Cox.

Cox says the Farm Bureau organization gives a platform for members to share their experiences, learn new skills, and bridge the gap between producers and consumers.

“We have to tell our story about how living close to the land is good for the soul of America. We have to tell our story about how hard work and community can save America and all Americans," she said.