Tuesday AM headlines: New Utah law makes credit scores more transparent

Utah representative had a medical episode at the Capitol

A Utah representative experienced a medical episode on the House floor Monday.

Rep. Dan Johnson (R-Logan) was transported to the hospital Monday afternoon by first responders, with Utah Highway Patrol officials also at the scene to assist.

Johnson is reportedly now receiving treatment. Details about the medical episode have not been disclosed.

New law makes credit scores more transparent

Credit scores and various metrics used by lenders can be confusing or even deceptive. A newly passed state law hopes to make them more transparent.

House Bill 99, Consumer Credit Protection Amendments, requires lenders to disclose which credit agency provided the credit score used in the loan decision-making process and who created it.

It’s intended to combat the many different credit scores and credit score ranges in circulation, many of which are irrelevant to lenders and thus to consumers.

It will also provide transparency with lenders, who may sometimes give one credit score but use a completely different one to approve or deny a loan.