Thursday PM headlines: Road rage bill passes, new state monument

Road rage amendments go to the governor's desk

A bill that would increase penalties for road rage events on Utah’s roadways is on its way to Gov. Spencer Cox’s desk after passing through both the Utah state House of Representatives and Senate.

The bill, House Bill 30, would define the term road rage as a criminal action with the intent to endanger or intimidate an individual in another vehicle.

This would include brandishing a weapon or reckless driving like trying to crash into or run other drivers off the road.

Resolution signed to create Butch Cassidy State Monument

Gov. Spencer Cox signed several House concurrent resolutions Wednesday, one of which will create Butch Cassidy State Monument.

The resolution would preserve and maintain Butch Cassidy’s house as a state monument with important recreational, cultural, historic, scenic and economic value.

The monument will be managed by Garfield and Piute counties.

