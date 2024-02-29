© 2024 Utah Public Radio
Thursday PM headlines: Road rage bill passes, new state monument

Utah Public Radio | By Anna Johnson
Published February 29, 2024 at 3:15 PM MST
Cars at a red stoplight. There are mountains in the background. Cars from the left of the image are turning into the intersection.
Anna Johnson
/
UPR
Under the bill, "road rage" would be defined as a criminal action with the intent to endanger or intimidate an individual in another vehicle.

Road rage amendments go to the governor's desk

A bill that would increase penalties for road rage events on Utah’s roadways is on its way to Gov. Spencer Cox’s desk after passing through both the Utah state House of Representatives and Senate.

The bill, House Bill 30, would define the term road rage as a criminal action with the intent to endanger or intimidate an individual in another vehicle.

This would include brandishing a weapon or reckless driving like trying to crash into or run other drivers off the road.

Resolution signed to create Butch Cassidy State Monument

Gov. Spencer Cox signed several House concurrent resolutions Wednesday, one of which will create Butch Cassidy State Monument.

The resolution would preserve and maintain Butch Cassidy’s house as a state monument with important recreational, cultural, historic, scenic and economic value.

The monument will be managed by Garfield and Piute counties.
