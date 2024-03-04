It's finally here: The new Logan Library opens its doors to the public

For many in Cache Valley, Monday was a day they’ve been anticipating for a long time.

The Logan Library opened its doors this week, with hundreds of residents braving the snow to be the first in the community to see the new building.

A string quartet welcomed well over 100 people into the new building, followed by local officials addressing the crowd and patrons exploring the building for the first time. The building was estimated to cost around $16 million dollars, and the area has been under construction since the old library was torn down in February 2022.

Logan Mayor Holly Daines said there have been dreams of a new library for almost 20 years, and she highlighted the many features that residents should get excited about.

“Before COVID, the library averaged 700 people a day in their former building. We opted to demolish the old, dark, rundown building with many failing systems and rebuild on-site," Daines said. "With three stories we maintained a smaller overall footprint which allowed for lovely plaza as well as additional parking. The architects maximize the stunning views with beautiful windows — you'll notice that when you walk through.”

She said even after demolition of the library, locals continued to heavily use library services, which were moved to the cramped Logan City Service Center. She said patrons checked out over 195,000 items while the new library was being built, which is a testament to just how much the city relies on its services.

JaDene Denniston, president of the community group Friends of the Logan Library, said Monday was a special day.

“This is a longtime coming for me," Denniston said. "We’ve needed this library for many, many years, and it’s exciting.”

A school librarian for 37 years before she retired, it’s obvious that Denniston has a favorite part of the new library: the children’s section.

“I think it’s magical, it’s just so fun," Denniston said. "I just think the design team did an incredible job on the whole building. It’s so much more open and light (compared to) the old building.”