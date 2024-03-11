Monday AM headlines: Major sinkhole in Provo, and Utah flag made official

Major sinkhole formed in Provo on Sunday

A major sinkhole appeared in Provo on Sunday, requiring the water to be shut off to some residents.

According to Provo Police, the sinkhole formed near 1333 N 1450 E. Some roads were closed and drivers were told to avoid the area.

Water was shut off for 15 to 20 homes in the area until the leak was fixed at about 7:30 pm, at which point closures and shutoffs were lifted.

New Utah flag design finally made official

It has been flying over the state for months, but on Saturday, Utah’s new design for the state flag became official.

Gov. Spencer Cox and other dignitaries were present at the ceremony where the new flag was unfurled on the steps of the Utah State Capitol.

The moment came nearly a year after the Utah State Legislature had voted to move forward with the new flag design. Some Utahns have already been flying the flag for months, but only now can it be in an official capacity.

The flag design incorporates the iconic beehive and mountains, colors representing the northern mountains, Native American tribes and the red rock canyons of southern Utah.

The old flag is now the state’s historic flag and will be flown on legal holidays.

Utah nonprofit advocates for wildlife crossing in Park City

A Utah nonprofit is trying to get a wildlife crossing built in Park City.

At a recent Park City Council meeting, Save People Save Wildlife presented 1,000 letters of support from locals and businesses for a wildlife passage on SR 224 near the Farm Trail area.

According to a study commissioned by the UDOT Division of Research and Innovation, SR 224 is the fifth worse highway in Utah for vehicle wildlife collisions.

On top of wildlife and motorist safety, the group claims a passage would be economically beneficial, as the cost for collision and animal clean-up can add up.

UDOT has already been given nearly $6 million in federal funding for three wildlife underpasses in Kanab. They’re looking to build more, but choosing where to put them, whether at SR 224 or elsewhere, involves many factors, such as, aesthetics and how it would affect traffic, which are currently some of the biggest problems.