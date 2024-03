A silver alert has been issued for a missing 55-year-old man in Tooele County.

Chris Chase suffers from dementia and was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt and sweatpants in Stanbury Park Thursday morning around 9:30 a.m. Chase is 5 feet 8 inches tall, is bald and weighs 150 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call 435-882-5600.